Day 3 Hotfix

Hey Creators,

Wow, it's already been a full two days since The Universim 1.0 launched, and we're super excited to see so many of you having a blast with it. Just so you know, we've been on our toes squashing bugs and smoothing out the wrinkles before and after the release. I'm here to give you the scoop on what we've tackled in these first 48 hours.

Here’s what’s been fixed

The Big Bird Quest is now able to complete after opening or scraping the box and finishing the research progress

The Rotating Stabilizer perk no longer locks Research

Trading Rockets will no longer freeze mid travel

The Tesla Quest now works as intended. Nuggola Tesla is very grateful to have someone working on his battery

Save files will now load properly during the Abduction Nugget Quest

Exile Event timer is no longer stuck during the invasion

Planets on the starmap are now able to be located and are now able to be traveled to

Upgrading all buildings all at once no longer spawns random resources from higher era tiers and preventing buildings from receiving their upgrades

Buildings that do not belong to players will no longer show up in the buildings list

Exploring Satellites will now provide rewards

Engineers will no longer be arrested when trying to fix the Rehabilitation Center or Prison

Exiting the main menu and starting a new save file will no longer crash the game

Ministers will no longer place Oxygen Stations on planets that have enough oxygen

The warning for not researching anything has now been tweaked, and it will only appear once every 30 minutes if the player continues not researching anything

The missing Minister of Environment Localization string has been found

Tips and Tutorials will now show up if they are activated

Nuggets are now free to move about the planet and will no longer stand still until they die

Animals will no longer walk in a straight line and vanish

Interplanetary travel has been fixed

Introduction and final scenes correctly showcase the selected language

Linux Users:

While we don’t have a perfect solution just yet, we do have a potential work around!

Right click on the game and select preference Proceed to the Steam Compatibility settings Select "Force the Use of a Specific Steam Play Compatibility Tool. "

4, Select Proton

5, Within the game select Borderless for the window mode.

Our team is doing their best to find a good solution for the Mac & Linux users.

A Small Note

We have seen a few issues surrounding an invisible fire that is killing Nuggets quite rapidly. One of the issues has to do with volcanoes, while the other issue has to do with the temperature and pollution levels of the planet. If the Mother Planet is highly polluted, the temperature will increase and kill your Nuggets, as 70 degrees Celsius is quite high. If the temperature has already increased, but you've lowered the pollution levels, you will need to build a terraformer to combat this issue.

The team is working on better clarification on this.

The development team is still prioritizing game breaking bugs and other issues that have been mentioned here on Steam and on Discord as well!

If you don't see your issue listed, pop over to our Discord and let us know. Our devs are right there chatting with you guys and are eager to jump on any problems ASAP.

[url=https://discord.gg/theuniversim]https://discord.gg/theuniversim

[/url]

A massive thanks for all the love and support you've shown. Loving the game? It'd be awesome if you could drop us a review on Steam. And hey, don't be shy about spreading the word to your buddies too!