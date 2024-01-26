Update Version 0.3.9.5

- New crew members: Lightning Flyer, Machine Gun Flyer, Ice Cone Flyer, Laser Flyer, Hot Flyer, Jet Flyer
- New achievements: Leap, Blaze, Strike · II, Blockade, Intelligence, Another type of Combat
- Fixed a bug where the Lich Demon exited the game during battles and reading the save would result in a+1 wave count
- Adjust the experience value of the bond level
- Unlock interface and store pages with added display of ties
- Hide the core payload in the achievement interface
- Add hidden details: When the cursor moves over the "attributes" text, a list of secondary attributes will pop up
- Add hidden settings: Press the spacebar on the layout interface to quickly expand or close the attribute panel
- Fix a bug in the upper left corner of the screen where there is a probability of text residue
- Fixed a bug where when loading too many combat archives or Spirit Halls with a large number of units, many new grid unlocking special effects would pop up
- Optimize the formula for the attack range of jet weapons to ensure that their attack distance is basically consistent with the range of bullets, lasers, lightning chains, etc
星际意志
Version 0.3.9.5
26 January 2024
