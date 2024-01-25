 Skip to content

Extreme Evolution: Drive to Divinity update for 25 January 2024

Extreme Evolution: Drive to Divinity 1.06

Share · View all patches · Build 13276118

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New: Press any transform key during Eye mode to cycle the screen saturation.
  • Restored Lie intro background effect.

