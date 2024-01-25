- New: Press any transform key during Eye mode to cycle the screen saturation.
- Restored Lie intro background effect.
Extreme Evolution: Drive to Divinity update for 25 January 2024
Extreme Evolution: Drive to Divinity 1.06
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2111361 Depot 2111361
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update