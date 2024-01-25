Patch Update Version V: 1.0.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 13276087 · Last edited 25 January 2024 – 23:09:25 UTC by Wendy

Build Notes Version V: 1.0.0.2

Collider Fixes / Bugs:

Addressed collision issues causing interaction problems with the environment.

Resolved various bugs reported by the community affecting gameplay.

Map Fixes / Bugs (Blue / Pink Doors):

Fixed some cinematic cameras losing focus.

Blue and pink doors now function correctly, eliminating locking or accessibility issues.

Map-related problems have been resolved, ensuring a smoother, uninterrupted gaming experience.

Infected Grab Fixes / Player Disarmament:

Adjusted infected grab mechanics for consistent functionality without flaws.

Player disarmament issues have been rectified to enhance combat fluidity and player experience.

Stamina Adjustment:

Tweaked player stamina mechanics to achieve a better balance between movement speed and endurance during in-game physical activities.

Aim Adjustment (Gamepad Sensitivity):

Gamepad sensitivity has been fine-tuned to ensure a more precise and responsive aiming experience, enhancing overall gameplay satisfaction for players using this control device.

These changes summarize the key enhancements and bug fixes implemented in this game version.

Please note: The game is developed by a single person, and we are preparing a patch for release on February 10th to address some additional bugs. We will also be hiring additional developers to further improve the game!