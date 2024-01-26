 Skip to content

Inverse update for 26 January 2024

Quest 3 Visual Enhancements

Patchnotes via Steam Community

INVERSE v0.68 introduces visual enhancements and lighting for the Quest 3.

We also implemented a new pistol reload system that will make the Extermination phase feel even more intense as you fight for your life.

Full release notes can be found here.

