 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Aza update for 25 January 2024

Mouse and keyboard controls! + Minor bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 13276075 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Minor camera adjustments
Camera shakes and post process effects should work more consistent now.
Hit stops have been removed
Menus are a lil more easier to navigate.
Key board and mouse controls have been implemented

Changed files in this update

Depot 1400851 Depot 1400851
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link