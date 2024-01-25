Minor camera adjustments
Camera shakes and post process effects should work more consistent now.
Hit stops have been removed
Menus are a lil more easier to navigate.
Key board and mouse controls have been implemented
Aza update for 25 January 2024
Mouse and keyboard controls! + Minor bug fixes
Changed files in this update