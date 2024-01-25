Join the Fun! Stewart the Fox Multiplayer is Here! 🦊🎮

Stewart felt extra social today, and he's calling all his friends to the new multiplayer platforming and speedrunning party in "Stewart The Fox"! 🌟 Team up with friends to conquer 6 exciting levels!

👬 Assemble Your Crew!

Gather up to 6 players in the multiplayer lobbies and dive into the action. Whether you're exploring maps together or competing for the fastest time, the more, the merrier!

🌐 How to Create or Join a Multiplayer Lobby:

Open Stewart The Fox, in the Main menu, click the Multiplayer button. If there are active lobbies, they will load in the server browser. If there is no lobby, you can click the Create a server button at the right top of the server browser.

🎮 Let the Multiplayer Fun Begin!

Stewart and his friends are waiting for you. Jump into "Stewart The Fox" multiplayer now and have fun with your friends. Happy gaming!

📑Extra Multiplayer Information

Bonus Map 2 (Egypt) is not available in the Multiplayer mode.

Some maps have been altered to support multiplayer mode (e.g., removal of moving snowballs/logs in level 4, the area got flooded and a new log-parkour part has came into existance!). This removal is only for the Multiplayer Mode.

In the Halloween bonus map (3), the haunting house has been replaced by an extra parkour (Multiplayer Only). 👻

🦊🎮

Check the trailer on youtube: