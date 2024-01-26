Quality of Life Update (v1.1)

Hello employees. Thank you all for an amazing launch week! We've recently tackled some of the more common issues that have been reported, and have additionally added some new options to assist in 100% replays or for those who just want to see what will happen if they fail. Full change list below!

QOL Features

Jr. Supervisor Options : These are new toggles that will appear in the Options Menu after successfully finishing the game to assist with replays. These include: Unemployment Immunity: Makes it impossible to be fired to make exploring Consequence Calls more convenient on replays. Always Display Accuracy: Displays a live current accuracy level for the day in the upper right corner of the menu. Skip Call Wait Period: Adds a button to the call window that allows players to skip the waiting period and get right to the next call.

Weekly Report: After finishing the game, a new application on the desktop will appear that will display every caller in the game and whether you correctly deduced their problem or not. (NOTE: All callers from Day 7 will appear as incorrect due to a saving oversight before this patch went out.)

Fixes & Changes

"Bed Bug" image replaced for accuracy.

Fix for some machines not being able to display in-game videos properly.

Fixed typos in numerous entries.

Fixed typo in ending credits.

Fixed Day 7 callers not being saved after completion of Day 7.

Reworded Delete Application to be more accurate. (The application does not delete your entire save, but rather simply resets your weekly progress. Post-game unlocks will remain unlocked.)

Thank you for all the reports, and for the incredibly kind reviews thus far! We're currently still investigating some trickier bug reports but we wanted to be sure y'all had access to these fixes sooner rather than later! We also may or may not be cooking up a commonly requested game mode... stay tuned, employees!