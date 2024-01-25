 Skip to content

Funeral update for 25 January 2024

Funeral - new chapter update version 1.3.1

Build 13275985

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The latest update for Funeral brings a variety of bug fixes and improvements to the game. Most of the changes are related to collected feedback from reviews and let's play videos. New chapter and ending cut scene updates reveal game story better.

✅New chapter 5
✅Ending cut scene updates
✅Chapter 3 and 4 shorten
✅Chapter 3 misleading paths were removed
✅Items interaction improvements
✅Ghost pushing player bug fix
✅Scarejump improvements: some unnecessary or repetitive scares have been removed
✅Enhanced characters quality
✅Mouse smoothing is turned off by default
✅Press ‘I’ for inventory bug fix
✅Added settings header in menu

