A Labor of Love Since 2017

I started AW3 as a solo project in early 2017. What was originally planned to be a spin-off with modern content for the game Ancient Warfare 2, quickly evolved into a full rewrite of the game with mixed content from different eras and more customization. The first test version made its debut on itch.io on July 22, 2017. This milestone was quickly followed by the launch into Steam Early Access on December 17, 2017.

Seven Years of Development

After nearly seven years of dedicated development, countless updates and great community support, AW3 is finally transitioning from early access to full release.

Community Driven Development

The success is measured not just in milestones but in the experiences we've shared together as a community and the great content on the workshop. With an overwhelming ~95% positive reviews, your feedback has always been very important for me and influenced the development a lot. Your ideas, insights, content, and engagement has shaped AW3 into what it is today.

The Future

Although AW3 is leaving early access, our journey is not over yet. There are still many things that can be improved and added to the game and I really hope that I can implement some interesting ideas in the future. I also want to focus more on creating community events like map competitions and events to encourage good workshop content.

A Heartfelt Thank You

None of this would have been possible without you - the players. Thank you to everyone who has supported me by purchasing the game, engaging with the community on Steam and Discord, contributing content to the workshop, or just following the development process. Your support has been the cornerstone of AW3's success, and I really enjoyed dedicating most of my time during these past 7 years to the game and its community!

And if you haven't already, I really recommend to join the Discord Server, where I'm usually around while developing and ready to answer questions from time to time.