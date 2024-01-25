Parche versión 1.0.16b

Thank you to everyone for the suggestions and feedback we have received. We've made a minor update to add some features that might be useful.

It is now possible to switch between windowed and full screen modes from the options panel.

You can view the cards in the deck from the deck menu by placing the cursor over one of the right-hand buttons.

We have added some messages for the Critical, Life Steal, Counterattack, and Evasion stats, which can be viewed by hovering over a stat during an expedition. This way, you can more clearly understand how they work.

A message has been added when exiting the game during an expedition. To avoid confusion about the current saving system.