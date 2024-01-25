 Skip to content

Our Adventurer Guild update for 25 January 2024

Patch 0.749

Patch 0.749 · Build 13275603

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where saves continued from a demo would not get all the side quests added to the save. However, saves from the demo, that have been continued in the main game before this patch, will be unaffected, because I can't tell if they used to be from the demo. There are 5 optional story quests that should appear when you do certain assignments. These are the only side quests, that you might miss due to this bug. If they don't appear, you can add them with the debug options in the settings.
  • Added customizable difficulty settings. For now you can freely adjust the difficulty in multiple ways. I need to decide whether to allow that in the future release. But for now use that power responsibly :)

