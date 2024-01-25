Update 1.1 [ 01/25/2024 ]

[GAMEPLAY]
- Added motion blur for a more dynamic visual experience.
- Improved drivability for all cars, ensuring smoother handling.
- Fixed the camera issue with the 190E model.
- Fixed the spoiler issue with the Revuella car.
[MISC]
- Corrected tree lighting without ray tracing.
- Addressed visual effects in sand and dirt.
- Fixed sound issues with the BMW M model.
- Introduced 3 new races for added excitement.
- Added a new "Abandon Race" button for more flexibility.
- Adjusted the positioning of some cars in the garage.
- Fixed various collision issues in the map.
- Added highlight to the final checkpoint in races.
