Quantum Drive update for 25 January 2024

Update 1.1 [ 01/25/2024 ]

Update 1.1 [ 01/25/2024 ]

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[GAMEPLAY]

  • Added motion blur for a more dynamic visual experience.
  • Improved drivability for all cars, ensuring smoother handling.
  • Fixed the camera issue with the 190E model.
  • Fixed the spoiler issue with the Revuella car.

[MISC]

  • Corrected tree lighting without ray tracing.
  • Addressed visual effects in sand and dirt.
  • Fixed sound issues with the BMW M model.
  • Introduced 3 new races for added excitement.
  • Added a new "Abandon Race" button for more flexibility.
  • Adjusted the positioning of some cars in the garage.
  • Fixed various collision issues in the map.
  • Added highlight to the final checkpoint in races.

