SMALL FIX PATCH 0.8.0.1 - SOME FIXES

- Fix for a rare multiplayer issue where a client could not see the offered elemental upgrade. This was a rather rare issue which was problematic to reproduce, so we could not 100% verify it has been fixed. Please let us know if you run into this issue after this patch!
- Light Fissure: Fix for not damaging stationary targets.
- Lingering Death: Reduced the damage/effect over time by 50%. Also fixed clouds redirecting Boulder Toss.
- Triple Shot: Reduced spread from 10 degrees to 7.5 degrees.
- Phantom Leap: Fix to prevent teleporting through walls above the player.
- Updated some stationary enemies to not slowly creep away when hit by wind force on clients in multiplayer.
- Audio will now remain active when the game window loses focus.
- Molten Pillars Boss: Plugged hole by the upgrades where players could fall through.
- Shattered Crater Boss: Fixed issue where some of the boss attacks would fire backwards instead of at players. Also fixed issue in stage 2 and 3 where Void crystals could attach to a point floating outside the boss mesh.
- Flux Defend Events: Increased scaling of difficulty with more players.
Special thanks to aeamek, Writesout, and xCheekyLemonx for their help in identifying some of these issues!
