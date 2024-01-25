Patch 1.1.1

Hi all! This one is a smaller update, mostly intended to fix issues with loot from the previous update.
Here's a list of most of the changes.
- Loot tables have been fixed, easy mode will now rain hp.
- A couple powerups have been made easier to access. (ladder added to hospital bat icup, wuste buster upgrade changed to pots only, cameras altered on harbor hpup 2).
- Transitioning between areas at the hub should be slightly quicker.
- Su-Z should telegraph her phantoms better, her phantom form now deals impact during all attacks.
- Blackrabbit's portals are reworked and moving and attacking through them should be a lot smoother (their use is per object now, rather than a portal cd).
- All boss opening scenes are now skippable without needing to use the autoskip option.
- Stages now show your best time on the selection screen.
- You will now have a small invulnerability period after respawning on a ledge.
Changed files in this update