GIGABUSTER update for 25 January 2024

Patch 1.1.1

Patch 1.1.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all! This one is a smaller update, mostly intended to fix issues with loot from the previous update.
Here's a list of most of the changes.

  • Loot tables have been fixed, easy mode will now rain hp.
  • A couple powerups have been made easier to access. (ladder added to hospital bat icup, wuste buster upgrade changed to pots only, cameras altered on harbor hpup 2).
  • Transitioning between areas at the hub should be slightly quicker.
  • Su-Z should telegraph her phantoms better, her phantom form now deals impact during all attacks.
  • Blackrabbit's portals are reworked and moving and attacking through them should be a lot smoother (their use is per object now, rather than a portal cd).
  • All boss opening scenes are now skippable without needing to use the autoskip option.
  • Stages now show your best time on the selection screen.
  • You will now have a small invulnerability period after respawning on a ledge.

