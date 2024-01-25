Patch 1.1.1

Hi all! This one is a smaller update, mostly intended to fix issues with loot from the previous update.

Here's a list of most of the changes.

Loot tables have been fixed, easy mode will now rain hp.

A couple powerups have been made easier to access. (ladder added to hospital bat icup, wuste buster upgrade changed to pots only, cameras altered on harbor hpup 2).

Transitioning between areas at the hub should be slightly quicker.

Su-Z should telegraph her phantoms better, her phantom form now deals impact during all attacks.

Blackrabbit's portals are reworked and moving and attacking through them should be a lot smoother (their use is per object now, rather than a portal cd).

All boss opening scenes are now skippable without needing to use the autoskip option.

Stages now show your best time on the selection screen.

You will now have a small invulnerability period after respawning on a ledge.