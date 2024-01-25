Closed Beta: Update #50

ADDED:

● Added convergence to all planes' guns which would technically support it (wing guns).

I have set the default distance to be 500 meters.

Currently, it is impossible to edit this value, I will find a way for the UI to allow that in the near future.

● New death UI screen. You have the basic info on who killed you, with what. Bleeding out time is also indicated, as well as closest medic.

CHANGED:

● Look of the BK 3.7 projectiles.

● Look of the BK 5projectiles.

● Look of the BK 7.5 projectiles.

● AI will now use its AA to target tanks if it can damage it using AP shells.

● Updated the DshK weapon icon for when mounted on vehicles.

● All marker types except enemy ping now last twice as long as before (30s vs 15s).

FIXED:

● Bullets graphics were drawn under the atmospheric fog.

● Hs 129 B-2 pilot camera position issue.

● Hs 129 B-3 pilot camera position issue.

● Light emission from plane sights in first person was too high creating some blurry edges.

● Rare AI freeze.

● You could not use static weapons if you had discarded all of your equipment and your hands were completely empty.

● Rare AI issue when AI was downed, revived, and it used a static weapon (directly linked to the above).

● You could no longer crouch when using static weapons that allowed you to (Regression).

● M2 Browning had the wrong weapon icon (Regression).

● When a static weapon was out of ammunition (physical ammo like rockets on the Nebelwerfer), the aim dot would not go away and would stay frozen where it last was when last used.

● Defensive MGs on planes were moving too slowly (deceleration rate was set too high).

● AI getting stuck in the static weapon it just built.

● AI planes (bombers) could get carried away and end up very far from the map and never coming back.

REMOVED:

● Recoil effect on both Lafette 34/42.

I'm not happy with how it looks.

● Accurate third person aiming for planes. Removed some UI elements.