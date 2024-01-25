 Skip to content

Station Sabotage Playtest update for 25 January 2024

Bug fixes!

Enemy AI is now working
You should see more cores.
5 Cores to win the game, bring them back to the gray pad in the new game starter room

Changed files in this update

