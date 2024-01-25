 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Anomaly Agent update for 25 January 2024

v.1.0.0.21 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 13275250 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Various bug fixes and improvements.
  • Updates for the Japanese language.

Note: We have started researching and working on resolving the double jump issue on some controllers. We aim to fix it as soon as possible.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2378621 Depot 2378621
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link