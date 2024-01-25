 Skip to content

Destiny's Divide update for 25 January 2024

Patch 0.59

Patch 0.59

Patchnotes

Visuals:

  • More arenas should now have interactable objects.
  • Some shadow fixes for the Night arena

AI:

  • Removed the turn timer for AI games, they no longer grant exp based on time.

UI:

  • Added filtering by ownership count

Heroes:

  • Zyn, Lord of the Dark Elves - Changed wording to “base energy cost” to reflect that its ability doesn’t work with cards discounted by Cheat.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed Ignis and its Fireballs not triggering Parasite.
  • Fixed East Orc Marauder not gaining Speed if stolen by The Puppet Master and controlling an Orc or 3 other beings.
  • Fixed Berserker Dul’tar not clearing Hidden VFX and marked as damaged, if Silenced when entering the game.
  • Fixed spells with Bounce not granting a copy if at maximum hand size.
  • Fixed One of Seven, The White One and The Black One glow VFX not triggering properly.
  • Fixed transformed The White One not displaying the damage prevention ability.
  • Fixed various tooltips.
  • Fixed Parasite not leaving the board when the second option is trigered.
  • Several glow fixes for Auras and beings.
  • Fixed Bounce not triggering at maximum hand size.
  • Fix for Erelin Sentinel VFX not clearing when silenced.
  • Shaman of the East should now work correctly.
  • Ultimate defense global UI icon now appears for the correct player.
  • Fix for disappearing deck card count

