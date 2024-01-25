Patch 0.59

Visuals:
- More arenas should now have interactable objects.
- Some shadow fixes for the Night arena
AI:
- Removed the turn timer for AI games, they no longer grant exp based on time.
UI:
- Added filtering by ownership count
Heroes:
- Zyn, Lord of the Dark Elves - Changed wording to “base energy cost” to reflect that its ability doesn’t work with cards discounted by Cheat.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed Ignis and its Fireballs not triggering Parasite.
- Fixed East Orc Marauder not gaining Speed if stolen by The Puppet Master and controlling an Orc or 3 other beings.
- Fixed Berserker Dul’tar not clearing Hidden VFX and marked as damaged, if Silenced when entering the game.
- Fixed spells with Bounce not granting a copy if at maximum hand size.
- Fixed One of Seven, The White One and The Black One glow VFX not triggering properly.
- Fixed transformed The White One not displaying the damage prevention ability.
- Fixed various tooltips.
- Fixed Parasite not leaving the board when the second option is trigered.
- Several glow fixes for Auras and beings.
- Fixed Bounce not triggering at maximum hand size.
- Fix for Erelin Sentinel VFX not clearing when silenced.
- Shaman of the East should now work correctly.
- Ultimate defense global UI icon now appears for the correct player.
- Fix for disappearing deck card count
