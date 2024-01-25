Fighting, new road map + FORM

Welcome

Hope you are all well.

After reading through all of your feedback.

We have understood that we have to approach things differently.

We have three groups in our community

1.Builders

2.Fighters

3.Mix of both

Making everyone happy with one game seems impossible.

The fighters want to just grab a sword and go smash some things, maybe later make some decisions how many taxes to put on the villages they conquered.

And the builders would like to have even 100 more building options or 1000 more items, some even don't want to fight at all.

We could choose one group of you over the other (Fighters over builders or the other way around).

But we have decided to meet your expectations, and we have found, what we believe to be a perfect solution.

We will make two separate campaigns/game mods.

It will take some time of course.

But it is the only way to move forward and don't make a total mess of everything.

What we have now - will be further developed as the economy campaign or so-called free play.

And for the fighting guys

We will prepare a Raubritter/Military campaign where the action will be much faster, resources will be grouped.

The village will sort of manage itself, you will have to focus on making important decisions and fighting.

So everyone will lead the medieval life he wants too.

I hope this will satisfy both groups. I am posting the renewed Roadmap.

Also fill out this form please, so we craft a game that you will like.

https://forms.gle/1izmD9VsK2CqNSzy6

My saves work but It always a good idea to start a new game after a patch, to make sure all new things work properly.

patch 0.67 – 25.01.2024

Bandits, pagans, raubritter on map respawn now

New behaviors and animations for the enemies

Fixed health and damage for the enemies, so be careful the plate knights are really hard now.

Warriors levels give more hp and additional damage (works on new games)

Your melee attacks and blocks take stamina now

When you don't have enough stamina, it is indicated with a sigh

Bandits talk and make various sounds.

Fixed human rag doll

Health regeneration – hits in after 30 seconds from last damage

Dynamic icons' system, reminding you of the controls (dynamic means they change when you change your keybindings)

Crossbow and Bow – changed anims for reload and shoot. (still needs little tweaks)

Players Strong attacks

Perfect block, stunning the enemy

New slots in equipment for bolts and arrows

Arrows and bolt types (the additional damage is counted but not yet shown)

Different types of damage

Visual effect on Fire arrow

Charge level for bows. The longer, the stronger DMG. The arrows still fly the same distance for now.

Caravans in formations (pair, wedge, square)

Caravans move smoothly through the entire road

2 new technologies in school: Sharpening, Special arrows

The enemy will now stop chasing you, if you run away for a certain distance from him. Not after a certain distance.

AI Special attack

Wooden sword for training, craftable in the Carpenter

We have added a lot of small improvements to the game, but it is absolutely not the final state of the combat.

We are aiming for chivarly2 combat style adjusted to playing vs NPCs

I also want to thank once again all of you who support us.

Your kind words are very important for us, they give us strength to push on.

Thank you!

All the best in the new year!