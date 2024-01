Version 1.067

🎯 [Disable popups] You can now prevent popups from being shown by pressing (default) left control/right bumper.

🎯 [Procs] Area-of-effect buffs (e.g., increased resistance or warp plasma regeneration) from on-hit and on-kill procs are now spawned at the location of the caster instead of at the location of the hit/destroyed target. Debuffs are spawned on the target.

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed a race condition that on very rare occasions could cause frame drops.