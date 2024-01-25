CULTIC - Snail Mode BETA Update

Hey all!

Very small little update here - added a new modifier to Custom Difficulty > Game Modifiers called Snail Mode! Currently this is only on the beta branch as it's received very little testing, just a bit of functionality testing from myself and a run through the first 3 maps.

Snail Mode spawns an immortal pursuer who slowly chases the player. One touch is instant death. He will slowly accelerate over time, but can be slowed down with damage. Do you move as fast as possible and keep him at a distance, or do you buy yourself time to explore and loot by feeding him some of your hard-earned ammo? The choice is yours!

As always, please report any bugs or feedback to the forums!