

Hello, stalkers! We have another update — version 1.00.57.

What's new:

☢️ The tutorial at the start of the story campaign has been completely reworked. Now it takes into account all the innovations added to the game. The tutorial also takes place in a new location.

Changes and improvements:

🔸 Work on filling and reworking the locations has been completed.

🔸 Fixed the issue with entering the "Military Town" raid.

🔸 Improved hand physics when picking up items in magnetic grab mode.

🔸 Some textures have been reworked in the "Neutral Base" location.

Remember, stalkers: The Zone is constantly changing, and each of your trips into it is a new challenge. Be vigilant and careful. We wish you luck! There's still a lot of exciting things ahead!