Minor patch

Changes
- Added information on player kill counts and loot credits to the Group info popup in group combat
- The team leader in group combat boss runs will now be notified of the Yoink upgrade activating during runs. Additionally, the leader can view in the Group info popup how many times Yoink has activated throughout the entire run
- Attempting to quick exit a boss fight will now prompt a confirmation popup as it's a button that you'd rarely want to use when fighting bosses
Fixes
- Fixed another visual food eating issue in group combat
- Fixed the enemy weakness appearing as "None" in group combat lobbies for non-leaders (visual bug)
- Fixed the "You just collected x credits" notification being shown to you upon a clan quest completion even if you weren't the one completing the quest
- When keeping the item popup open in your inventory, the owned amount of that item wouldn't update in real-time if the item was for example consumed in a task. This would let you attempt to sell more items than you actually own and cause you to be disconnected as your inventory went out of sync with the server. Fixed
