Experimental Branch for Beta Testing!

Hey Survivors!

Welcome to our first-ever experimental branch.

That's right, you can experience upcoming patches with new content, bug fixes, QOL improvements, and more before it goes live in its finished state. _Think of this branch as a beta test for upcoming patches. _This way players who want to be even more involved with the development of the game can provide us feedback on our new additions, giving us a better update when we launch it for the public.

Each experimental branch will be up for about 1-2 weeks before the patch goes officially live.

While it's live, we would love for players to provide us feedback on our Discord or our Steam Forum Discussion. We are at the stage now where we are making some big changes to the game, so we think it's best that you the player base get to give us feedback early. This way if we make a big change that everyone hates, it gives us time to correct and improve what we think is a good idea. We have our vision for HumanitZ, but the real joy of early access comes from players who love the game as much as we do and share ideas with us that maybe we overlooked or didn't think of.

I want to participate in the Experimental branch, what should I expect?

If you so choose to join us in an experimental branch, know we are not responsible for your old saves. We STRONGLY suggest you to create new clean saves and count this build as a preview to the upcoming update, there will be one big dedicated server, with no password, for players to dive into on this branch for game mode ( 1 PvP Server and 1 PvE Server).

How do I get access to the Experimental branch?

We have added a guide over in our Steam Discussions on how to access the branch. Remember. we highly recommend creating a new save for this branch to prevent losing your progress.

Please take note that localization will be unfinished in experimental builds

Any new content will not have localization in the experimental branch, but rest assured it will be once it makes it into the official game branch.

So moving forward this will be the format from now on and once we are happy the official update will be pushed to the live branch for everyone.

What's on deck for this experimental branch and what do we need your feedback on?

Weapon Attachments (New craftable weapons bench required)

New weapon attachments can be found in the world and only attached to certain guns via the weapon bench. Suppressors offer reduced sound and distance and scopes offer different zoom ranges. Flashlight and laser share the battery usage from your on-player flashlight.

New weapon attachments can be found in the world and only attached to certain guns via the weapon bench. Suppressors offer reduced sound and distance and scopes offer different zoom ranges. Flashlight and laser share the battery usage from your on-player flashlight. Clan system added with building and territory restrictions.

Spawn point radius sets the territory and players outside of clan cannot build in your territory. (adding players to group still works as before to show your map location)

Spawn point radius sets the territory and players outside of clan cannot build in your territory. (adding players to group still works as before to show your map location) New lootable Containers.

(Police changing room lockers, Desktop PCs and bedroom cabinets) Empty water bottles added for various functions.

Empty bottles can be obtained from consuming water bottles or coola bottles and can be found in the world. Rain collector, Toilet, Water Dispenser now function differently allowing you to add your empty bottles to collect clean/dirty water from them.

Empty bottles can be obtained from consuming water bottles or coola bottles and can be found in the world. Rain collector, Toilet, Water Dispenser now function differently allowing you to add your empty bottles to collect clean/dirty water from them. New Mushroom soup recipe added to the cooking stove.

Fall damage has now been added.

New Lighter item added for igniting fires.

New spawn location near Errington added.

Gas station fuel pumps UI updated with new progress bar.

Vehicle fuel UI updated with new progress bar.

Ranged weapons have undergone changes to work with the new weapon attachment system.

Rain collector now requires empty bottles to collect water. (Rain fills up over time)

Toilet water (dirty water) can be collected using empty bottles.

You can now collect dirty water from lakes (Hold Interact to collect and empty bottle required)

Military weapon crate model changed for in game looting.

Optimised humans and zombies by disabling death physics. (Dead bodies stay around longer).

Fixed human AI not taking correct damage (ex can't kill AI with a shotgun from point blank).

Change to improve grappling on dedicated servers.

When cars are locked the storage of the vehicle is also locked with it.

Improvised torch now uses durability when lit.

Improvements to stop zombies spawning inside bases.

Farming saturation drain rate reduced.

Improvements to certain audio effects.

Improvements to some of the consume animations (No more dropping empty bottle on the floor)

Drag and drop slot highlighting added.

Improvements to size of harvesting location on all animals.

In world items highlighting distance has been increased.

Improvements to controller support. (Settings/Gameplay: We suggest you use “movement” control system for controller use)

Fixed for master chef skill causing hunger to increase faster.

Fixed backpack disappearing issue.

Fixed House missing barricade sockets not allowing barricades to be attached.

Fixed generator not replicating power radius on dedicated servers.

Fixed exploit with ammo not updating when transferring to a container and switching to a gun.

Fixed toggle not working for night vision goggles.

Fixed the wrong tooltip button while looting backpacks.

Fixed bird watcher skill.

Fixed ranged weapon durability not decreasing in dedicated servers.

Fixed crafting lockpick and not removing screwdriver item.

Fixed crafting car repair kit and not removing screwdriver item.

Fixed crafting sewing kit and not removing scissors item.

Fixed open/close gate text which breaks advanced locks.

Fixed Hit box of enemy dog.

Fixed throwables going to slot 3.

Fixed items spawning with 0% durability.

Fixed Prison doors state not saving.

Fixed weight not updating when transferring vehicle parts.

Development for multi-story building gameplay is in testing.

Map optimization and level streaming to improve performance.

Quest system.

Steam Deck development.

Improved controller/gamepad support.

Localization fixes and improvements.

For those playing HumanitZ right now, your feedback is INCREDIBLY important to us - we take notes on everything you tell us. If you would like to leave us feedback in the form of a Steam review, it helps us tremendously. You can also join our Discord below to connect with other players and follow along with our development.