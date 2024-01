Share · View all patches · Build 13274539 · Last edited 25 January 2024 – 20:09:28 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone! This update's a pretty big one!

I've added functionality for projectile weapons and with it I have added a rocket launcher weapon, which fires explosive projectiles.

The ability cooldown on spawn has also been removed and instead you will get a few seconds of spawn protection, where you cannot deal or take damage.

Enjoy the update! ːsteamhappyː