Hardcore Mode:

This mode was developed in order to make the game a bit more difficult against AI owners and to add more mystery behind player ratings. In HARDCORE MODE abilities and ratings use a letter system that is not completely accurate. Ratings are just an estimation of player ability. The AI knows the exact values so they will be better at making decisions. This is THE ONLY ADVANTAGE GIVEN TO THE AI! The AI DOES NOT get any on the field advantage.

Mod changes:

Separated team training event number from normal personal training events. Now team training events can be set in the Mod Editor. NOTE: Default number of total training events has increased by an average of 2 per week.

3 new Mod Settings added: Min and Max Team training events and HARDCORE variation (+- the shown ability and ratings values may be different from the actual values)

Made some background changes to the player portraits in preparation for upcoming graphics update. Other than small size changes you should not notice a difference.

Many small bug fixes and UI changes.