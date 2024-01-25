Update 0.4

Share · View all patches · Build 13274481 · Last edited 25 January 2024 – 19:52:16 UTC by Wendy

Icon Innovations

122 icons added.

86 icon designs have been renewed:

•Market item icons have been completely renewed.

•Icons of features have been renewed.

•The main Interface in the match has been renewed.

•Map selection icons have been renewed.

•Match result icons have been renewed.

•Rank icons have been renewed.

•Boss HealthBar icons have been renewed.

•Kale HealthBar icon has been renewed.

•Trap icons have been renewed.

Blacksmith Henry

•Blacksmith Henry added:

•Blacksmith Henry will give you helpful information in the right window during your match. Thanks to this information, you can play the game better.

Other Additions

•Fixed that enemies would not disappear when the match ends.

•Added camera shaking when hitting enemies and breakable objects.

•The entrance map to the game has been renewed.

•Training Mode will now be playable from the menu.

•Bomb King's health increased from 12,000 to 60,000.

•In the Defeat Black Death Dragon section, the camera will get a fire effect when the Boss arrives.

•Intro effect will appear on the camera during match entrances.