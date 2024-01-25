 Skip to content

Intervallic update for 25 January 2024

Update Notes For Jan 25th 2024 (Version 1.2.4)

Share · View all patches · Build 13274435 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Ledger Lines have been removed
  • Main menu text changed to "Intervallic Early Access" to prevent confusion between early access and demo versions of the game
  • Piano note fingerings have begun to be added
  • Fixed the bug with some menus appearing too large

