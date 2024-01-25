- Ledger Lines have been removed
- Main menu text changed to "Intervallic Early Access" to prevent confusion between early access and demo versions of the game
- Piano note fingerings have begun to be added
- Fixed the bug with some menus appearing too large
Intervallic update for 25 January 2024
Update Notes For Jan 25th 2024 (Version 1.2.4)
