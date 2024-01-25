Building hotfix: 0.9.1_5626 🔨

Wee hotfix with some balancing changes and quality of life improvements~
Buildings
- Reducing number of nails for Wood Framing
- Reducing number of Drywall Panels required for house expansions
- Fixing Eggplant Dye being pitch black
Other
- Increasing contrast of Hardwood Trees to make more obvious in summer
- Increasing contrast of heart container's background versus foreground
- Removing cooking restriction that caused wheat to become uncookable
- Reverting fishing change that made sensitivity too high (it was just skill issue)
Changed files in this update