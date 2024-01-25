 Skip to content

Snacko update for 25 January 2024

Building hotfix: 0.9.1_5626 🔨

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Wee hotfix with some balancing changes and quality of life improvements~

Buildings

  • Reducing number of nails for Wood Framing
  • Reducing number of Drywall Panels required for house expansions
  • Fixing Eggplant Dye being pitch black

Other

  • Increasing contrast of Hardwood Trees to make more obvious in summer
  • Increasing contrast of heart container's background versus foreground
  • Removing cooking restriction that caused wheat to become uncookable
  • Reverting fishing change that made sensitivity too high (it was just skill issue)

