Update 0.9.8 - Revolutionary New Fire/Smoke Simulation & Procedural Emergencies

0.9.8 is live on all branches at the end of the premiere of the above video! A change log of all of the bug fixes and improvements can be found below.

Revolutionary New Fire & Smoke Simulation

Introducing a new realistic physics based fire simulation system powered by AI. This system allows for an ultra realistic fire and smoke simulation within EmergeNYC. Currently it is set up on all car fires, manhole fires, all new non structural fires and a small selection of building fires as I still have to convert each building fire to use this new system. Fire and smoke collides with walls, ceilings and more allowing for realistic simulation of smoke accumulation in a building and through rooms. I had to also redesign how you take smoke/fire damage. The new system uses a volume for each room in the fire and calculates smoke density and temperature as well as your proximity to the fire to calculate damage to the player. I made some improvements to the fire spread logic as well. Fires now only spread horizontal and up or just below them to other fire nodes but fire no longer drops down an entire floor. This system is still in the early testing stages to see how it performs across all hardware. More building fires will be added in the next updates.

New Procedural Emergency System

EmergeNYC now features a new procedural emergency system. This allows for virtually thousands of new calls across Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Montgomery County meaning you won’t have to respond to the same calls each playthrough. The new system is able to place emergencies in hundreds of different possible locations. The new system also automatically detects the emergency and generates the emergency information, address, box number, assignment and sends out the tones to the assigned units all procedurally. This makes adding new emergencies to the game much easier and faster so look forward to more new call varieties in bulk in future updates.

Redesigned Car Fires

Random car fires can spawn on any road or parking spot on the side of the road. There are over 30 new vehicle fires with a dozen paint schemes for each vehicle. Cars can also spawn wrecked, flipped over, on their side and with or without victims inside. All vehicle fires now utilise the new fire system. You can open the doors, trunk, and hood of cars now by left clicking the door. Fire can hide in the trunk, hood, and inside the car. Car fires are more difficult now as they spread throughout the car and it takes longer to put out. There are new bus fires and garbage truck fires as well as a few other special vehicles.

Redesigned Manhole Fires

Manhole fires have been redesigned and can spawn on any of the hundreds of Manholes on the map instead of going to the same 4 or 5 manhole fires. Manhole fires now utilise this new fire system as well. Manholes will smoke and flare up and make realistic popping noises. Once a manhole fire reaches its max intensity, it will constantly shoot out fire and the next nearest manhole will explode and catch fire. This makes manhole fires more interactive and challenging. Manhole emergencies have been added to Montgomery County as well.

Other Non Structural Fires



Many other variations of rubbish fires have been added using the new fire system such as dumpster fires, trash/rubbish, scaffoldings, food stands, news stands and more.

Procedural EMS Calls

EMS calls are now also procedural. They can spawn anywhere on the street and injuries are completely randomised as well as the look of the patient. This means you can have thousands of unique EMS calls instead of the same ones every game.

Other improvements and additions

Improved the thermal imaging camera especially with the new fire system

Added walking pedestrians on all maps

AI Bug Fixes

Fixed AI walking into outrigger of truck causing it to move

Fixed Division 4 icon showing 5 in Manhattan

Fixed Ladder 57 getting stuck leaving quarters

Fixed Engine 85 getting stuck leaving quarters

Fixed AI Battalion 5 and Ambulances not responding in Manhattan

Fixed Squad 28 door not opening for AI

Fixed some units having brooklyn radio audio when ai acknowledges the run

Fixed Ladder tips pushing the truck off the building sometimes

Fixed pressing E causing AI to pick up or drop a hose sometimes

Fixed pressing the hosebed keys causing you to deploy a line if an ai is at the hosebed

Improved click area of roll up doors

Improved click area of climbing up and down portable ladders

And more

Multiplayer Bug Fixes

Fixed hydrants not being networked

Fixed issues with Montgomery County hoses causing major frame drops in Multiplayer

Improvements to multiplayer nozzle spray sync

Fixed more units with light sync issues in Montgomery County

Fixed other players causing truck to move when climbing down ladder to turntable

You can now use the middle mouse camera toggle in multiplayer

And more

General Fixes

Fixed not being able to grab portable ladders off trucks

Fixed some reverse tones being too quiet on some units and balanced out the distance you can hear them from

Fixed vehicle staying in reverse if you jump out and reverse at the same time

Temporarily removed boats

Fixed hose spray sound stuttering

Redesigned hitboxes for fires so hose can go through the fire’s trigger but still put it out

Fixed not being able to grab hydrant tool from E33-1

Fixed water can aiming and shooting

Fixed thermal imaging camera IK broken

Fixed always able to spray water even after water runs out

Tweaked street textures in Brooklyn

Fixed Montgomery County Sirens sounding far away

Fixed Ladder 111 spare bucket not extending when in use by AI

Fixed Ladder 33-1 pink chrome material

Fixed Engine 85 missing its mesh

Fixed missing hole model in man in hole calls

Fixed Engine 249 mesh

Fixed police officer holster being red

Fixed cinder blocks in collapse call being red

Fixed some missing buildings in Brooklyn

Fixed getting in the back doors when trying to get in the driver seat in Montgomery county (You will now just enter the nearest door instead of entering two at the same time)

Fixed not being able to return the spreaders on some units

Fixed dropping the hydrant tool in Montgomery County causing it to fall through the map

Fixed seeing player legs sticking through doors of Engine 1

Fixed seeing player legs sticking through doors of Heavy Rescue

Fixed not being able to spray water from quint ladders when pump was on sometimes

Fixed cant charge line from nozzle with radial menu in Montgomery County

Fixed not being able to return some tools in Montgomery County

Fixed random hole in MC terrain in city under trailer

Fires now only spread upwards and horizontal, if something is very closeby and slightly underneath it will ignite as well

Nozzle will now always aim at the center of the screen

Fixed some issues with dropping tools in MC and them falling through the ground

Fixed some engine portable ladder holders not rotating down all the way

Fixed not being able to charge lines in Montgomery county with the radial menu

Made cutting roll up doors easier and improved the trigger zones

Fixed being able to equip double SCBAs in Montgomery County

Pump ui and reving will now always be synced to the trucks pump state

Improved reliability of MC helicopter water refill

Improvements to EMS menu UI and actions

Fixed missing lightbars on USFS Engine and Buggy

Optimizations

Fixed 111 missing its 12 foot portable ladder

Fixed more missing buildings in Manhattan and Brooklyn

Fixed a giant flag in times square

Fixed some occlusion culling issues

Improved reliability of hydrant trigger

And more