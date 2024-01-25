Update 0.9.8 - Revolutionary New Fire/Smoke Simulation & Procedural Emergencies

0.9.8 is live on all branches at the end of the premiere of the above video! A change log of all of the bug fixes and improvements can be found below.
Revolutionary New Fire & Smoke Simulation
Introducing a new realistic physics based fire simulation system powered by AI. This system allows for an ultra realistic fire and smoke simulation within EmergeNYC. Currently it is set up on all car fires, manhole fires, all new non structural fires and a small selection of building fires as I still have to convert each building fire to use this new system. Fire and smoke collides with walls, ceilings and more allowing for realistic simulation of smoke accumulation in a building and through rooms. I had to also redesign how you take smoke/fire damage. The new system uses a volume for each room in the fire and calculates smoke density and temperature as well as your proximity to the fire to calculate damage to the player. I made some improvements to the fire spread logic as well. Fires now only spread horizontal and up or just below them to other fire nodes but fire no longer drops down an entire floor. This system is still in the early testing stages to see how it performs across all hardware. More building fires will be added in the next updates.
New Procedural Emergency System
EmergeNYC now features a new procedural emergency system. This allows for virtually thousands of new calls across Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Montgomery County meaning you won’t have to respond to the same calls each playthrough. The new system is able to place emergencies in hundreds of different possible locations. The new system also automatically detects the emergency and generates the emergency information, address, box number, assignment and sends out the tones to the assigned units all procedurally. This makes adding new emergencies to the game much easier and faster so look forward to more new call varieties in bulk in future updates.
Redesigned Car Fires
Random car fires can spawn on any road or parking spot on the side of the road. There are over 30 new vehicle fires with a dozen paint schemes for each vehicle. Cars can also spawn wrecked, flipped over, on their side and with or without victims inside. All vehicle fires now utilise the new fire system. You can open the doors, trunk, and hood of cars now by left clicking the door. Fire can hide in the trunk, hood, and inside the car. Car fires are more difficult now as they spread throughout the car and it takes longer to put out. There are new bus fires and garbage truck fires as well as a few other special vehicles.
Redesigned Manhole Fires
Manhole fires have been redesigned and can spawn on any of the hundreds of Manholes on the map instead of going to the same 4 or 5 manhole fires. Manhole fires now utilise this new fire system as well. Manholes will smoke and flare up and make realistic popping noises. Once a manhole fire reaches its max intensity, it will constantly shoot out fire and the next nearest manhole will explode and catch fire. This makes manhole fires more interactive and challenging. Manhole emergencies have been added to Montgomery County as well.
Other Non Structural Fires
Many other variations of rubbish fires have been added using the new fire system such as dumpster fires, trash/rubbish, scaffoldings, food stands, news stands and more.
Procedural EMS Calls
EMS calls are now also procedural. They can spawn anywhere on the street and injuries are completely randomised as well as the look of the patient. This means you can have thousands of unique EMS calls instead of the same ones every game.
Other improvements and additions
Improved the thermal imaging camera especially with the new fire system
Added walking pedestrians on all maps
AI Bug Fixes
Fixed AI walking into outrigger of truck causing it to move
Fixed Division 4 icon showing 5 in Manhattan
Fixed Ladder 57 getting stuck leaving quarters
Fixed Engine 85 getting stuck leaving quarters
Fixed AI Battalion 5 and Ambulances not responding in Manhattan
Fixed Squad 28 door not opening for AI
Fixed some units having brooklyn radio audio when ai acknowledges the run
Fixed Ladder tips pushing the truck off the building sometimes
Fixed pressing E causing AI to pick up or drop a hose sometimes
Fixed pressing the hosebed keys causing you to deploy a line if an ai is at the hosebed
Improved click area of roll up doors
Improved click area of climbing up and down portable ladders
And more
Multiplayer Bug Fixes
Fixed hydrants not being networked
Fixed issues with Montgomery County hoses causing major frame drops in Multiplayer
Improvements to multiplayer nozzle spray sync
Fixed more units with light sync issues in Montgomery County
Fixed other players causing truck to move when climbing down ladder to turntable
You can now use the middle mouse camera toggle in multiplayer
And more
General Fixes
Fixed not being able to grab portable ladders off trucks
Fixed some reverse tones being too quiet on some units and balanced out the distance you can hear them from
Fixed vehicle staying in reverse if you jump out and reverse at the same time
Temporarily removed boats
Fixed hose spray sound stuttering
Redesigned hitboxes for fires so hose can go through the fire’s trigger but still put it out
Fixed not being able to grab hydrant tool from E33-1
Fixed water can aiming and shooting
Fixed thermal imaging camera IK broken
Fixed always able to spray water even after water runs out
Tweaked street textures in Brooklyn
Fixed Montgomery County Sirens sounding far away
Fixed Ladder 111 spare bucket not extending when in use by AI
Fixed Ladder 33-1 pink chrome material
Fixed Engine 85 missing its mesh
Fixed missing hole model in man in hole calls
Fixed Engine 249 mesh
Fixed police officer holster being red
Fixed cinder blocks in collapse call being red
Fixed some missing buildings in Brooklyn
Fixed getting in the back doors when trying to get in the driver seat in Montgomery county (You will now just enter the nearest door instead of entering two at the same time)
Fixed not being able to return the spreaders on some units
Fixed dropping the hydrant tool in Montgomery County causing it to fall through the map
Fixed seeing player legs sticking through doors of Engine 1
Fixed seeing player legs sticking through doors of Heavy Rescue
Fixed not being able to spray water from quint ladders when pump was on sometimes
Fixed cant charge line from nozzle with radial menu in Montgomery County
Fixed not being able to return some tools in Montgomery County
Fixed random hole in MC terrain in city under trailer
Fires now only spread upwards and horizontal, if something is very closeby and slightly underneath it will ignite as well
Nozzle will now always aim at the center of the screen
Fixed some issues with dropping tools in MC and them falling through the ground
Fixed some engine portable ladder holders not rotating down all the way
Fixed not being able to charge lines in Montgomery county with the radial menu
Made cutting roll up doors easier and improved the trigger zones
Fixed being able to equip double SCBAs in Montgomery County
Pump ui and reving will now always be synced to the trucks pump state
Improved reliability of MC helicopter water refill
Improvements to EMS menu UI and actions
Fixed missing lightbars on USFS Engine and Buggy
Optimizations
Fixed 111 missing its 12 foot portable ladder
Fixed more missing buildings in Manhattan and Brooklyn
Fixed a giant flag in times square
Fixed some occlusion culling issues
Improved reliability of hydrant trigger
And more
Changed files in this update