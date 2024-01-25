Patch #1.1.27

Happy New Year Adventurers!

We hope everyone had a wonderful close to 2023. Looking back on 2023 we are absolutely thrilled at the reception For The King 2 has received since launch. While we’ve had some technical challenges that we’ve had, and continue to, overcome. Just like our beloved Blacksmith we remain Steadfast and resolute. With this post-holiday patch, we are bringing in a number of fixes, changes, updates, and overall improvements. Alongside this update we continue to work on our Q1 roadmap goal.

Amongst the fixes listed below a few highlights include: A host of online improvements around connection stability, and high volume desyncs, with one common desync closely related to taking Town Quests. We’ve also resolved some noticeable softlocks and odd behaviours - Bosses will no longer run from combat when confused! An improvement to combat is we now show the chance to perfect your role. We also added a Very Low graphics setting that will allow a broader range of machines to join the adventure.

From For The King and For The King II we’ve been fortunate to have an amazing community that loves Fahrul just as much as we do. Community feedback will also be a part of our process and this update includes some hotly requested changes.

Firstly, we took a look at enemy immunities and scaled them back across different enemy factions. This will allow for more versatility amongst play styles in early game and a better transition through mid-levels. Another common request was to improve the Give Gold flow. We removed the “Max Gold” button and max is now default. Players can still use the slider and text field to share specific amounts. We’ll be taking a longer look at Inventory changes in the future as well. Another frequent feedback item is the Adventure Challenge in the third mission. One of our earlier changes to the chaos mechanic shortly after launch made achieving one of the challenges nearly impossible. That specific challenge requirement has been lowered to make it more achievable. We’ve also made some other Adventure Challenge improvements as well as fixing that nasty bug where players would unlock the Alchemist (or similar) but wouldn’t get the gem.

Thank you to everyone who has played our game, given us feedback, stopped by [url="https://discord.gg/fortheking]Discord[/url] to say hi. We’re incredibly grateful, and incredibly excited for 2024 and beyond.

See you in Fahrul!

Online Fixes

Fixed a common desync that was happening during town quest message prompts.

Fixed an issue that was occasionally resulting in summons causing a desync.

Improved online connections across regions.

Shattered Mirror will no longer cause a desync or softlock when Host and Client are playing in different languages.

Fixed an error where players were unable to find “best region”.

Improved multiplayer savegame uploading and connection time with the server.

Fixed an issue where players were unable to buy from the Goblin Merchant unless all players had enough gold.

Visual improvement where off turn players could move the highlight away from the enemy that is being attacked.

Tutorial

During the combat tutorial the belt highlighting now uses a box rather than a misaligned circle.

Optimization & Performance

Improved memory handling across the game.

Improved post processing.

Improved framerate stability.

Characters

Fixed an issue where the Sheep model would clip into a player when summoned in a dungeon rest phase.

Fixed an issue where Merling Armor was clipping through Blacksmith.

Combat

Fixed the issue where Bosses could flee from combat if they were confused.

Fixed a softlock if an unloaded gun was destroyed in combat. (ie. If the gun were chomped by a Mimic)

Fixed the issue where proccing Stablehand’s Hardwork ability at certain boss phases ended the fight early.

When fighting Mimics players will now start on their preferred tile rather than all players in back row.

Made Plants a bit smaller so they block less of the Battle Grid.

Removed the camera pause on critical hits to provide a better camera experience.

Fixed the issue where poison applied to enemies was not reducing their stats correctly.

Bandit Raider level 1 was using the incorrect weapon, they are now equipped with the Blade Militia Light.

Adjusted the Equip Menu in combat so that it no longer opens in an offset position.

Bombs will now work with “Shift More Info”.

Fixed a softlock when triggering a Boss or Scourge phase (ie. low health) with a bomb attack.

Improved certain combat physics on ragdolls.

Fixed an issue where Scarecrows were throwing jelly particles when hit.

Fixed an issue where boat travel audio wasn’t always playing.

Trolls and other larger than life enemies will now fit better in their combat timeline portrait.

Removed secondary attack abilities (ie. Taunt) when using Bombs in combat.

Improved the tooltip wording for Reflect.

Confused characters will no longer apply Focus to non-focusable abilities.

Plant Bite Attack is now correctly set as a melee attack. Previously it was being considered a ranged attack.

Immunities Balance

Removed all immunities from Witch.

Removed Stun and Daze immunities from MindBender.

Removed Fire, Ice, Shock immunities from Hags.

Removed Water immunity from Golems.

Removed all immunities from Druids.

Removed Shock immunity from Armored Terror.

Removed Water immunity from Chaos Hound.

Removed Poison immunity from Garter Snakes, Green Snakes, Brown, and Red Snakes.

Removed Poison and Curse immunity from low level Spiders.

Added a new icon to highlight when an immunity has been disabled by Wet status.

Inventory

Removed the “Max Gold” button and Give Gold now defaults to the maximum amount. For specific gold amount sharing the slider and text field are still available.

Fixed an issue where giving zero gold would change to 1 gold despite not actually giving that 1 gold.

Improved the market and inventory flow when buying items. Both market and inventory will remain open when buying or trading.

Overworld

Fixed an issue with the screen flashing black momentarily in The Royal Mines adventure.

Fixed the issue where Find Distance was not always working correctly.

Fixed an issue in The Hangman’s Noose adventure where one of the sea caves was showing a black screen on completion.

Fixed the issue where Haunts weren’t being hidden correctly on the map.

Fixed an issue where getting revived on the Overworld could lead to the revived player getting two turns in a row.

Fixed an issue where failing the Tall Grass encounter would not remove Tinder Pouch from the player.

Vision Scrolls can no longer be used to select tiles that would only reveal mountains.

Fixed an issue where item cards weren’t showing their hover state during trap phase.

Town Quests should no longer display duplicate quests in Towns.

Dungeons

Fixed the issue where the red outline would travel from room to room after equipping new attire in loot phase or rest phase.

Fixed an issue that was causing a white flash when entering a room with a Healing Fountain

Acid Traps will no longer softlock on player characters when trying to melt an equipped item when nothing is equipped. Acid Traps will also no longer melt player skills.

Adventure Specific - Possible Spoilers

The Resistance

Improved the loot drops in The Tavern to prevent duplicate items.

Fixed an issue where the chaos pool description was not being called immediately after completing the Guardhouse.

The Royal Mines

Fixed the issue where Treasure carts were not granting loot when destroyed.

The Hangman’s Noose

Rescuing Pinecone now has appropriate level enemies in the Tavern fight.

UI

Added the chance of Perfecting a roll to the combat damage window. Players will now be able to see the percent change of rolling perfect.

Item Cards with Move abilities are now displaying the correct icon. Previously they were showing Armor Up.

Fixed an issue where the popcorn text (+xp, +hp) were using the wrong typeface in certain situations.

Fixed Focus pips not decrementing in real-time when applied during an encounter. The correct focus was being applied but the Focus visuals were not being updated until after the encounter resolved.

Removed Multiplayer Menu buttons from single player menus.

Settings

Added high resolution texture pack. Select the Dream Preset or switch Texture Quality to High to enjoy. Please note this high resolution texture pack will significantly increase the size of the game on disk.

Optimizations and more Customization across the board to rendering. Everything should in general look better and be slightly more performant. You may need to adjust your Quality Settings depending on which presets you had selected previously.

Added a Very Low settings to Graphics to improve performance across a broader range of machines.

Depth of Field, Ambient Occlusion, and Bloom can now be set to none/low/medium/high rather than on/off.

Opening settings will now lightly dim the rest of the screen to give focus to the Settings menu.

Added a slider for mouse scroll sensitivity.

Fixed an issue where the slider point could be pulled outside of its slider.

Improved the Super Ultrawide support for local sessions by improving certain environments. Additionally footer and header elements have been anchored to reduce mouse travel time.

Controller

Added variable sensitivity when zooming in and out with the triggers.

Improved the analog and d-pad navigation on Overworld.

Added trigger button tab functionality to inventory, loadout, and settings. This tab functionality is also now present for keyboard and is bindable.

Achievements

Improved the Steam Achievement data syncing. This should improve achievement tracking for achievements that aggregate.

Adventure Challenges

Revised The Royal Mines adventure challenge from “Destroy 3 Queen’s Treasure Carts” to “Destroy 1 Queen’s Treasure Cart”

Corrected the wording on the Adventure Challenge in The Primordial Oak.

Corrected an issue where players were unable to complete an Adventure Challenge and receive the unlock gem, but still unlock the reward from the Lore Store. Any players that were having this issue will automatically receive a notification upon entering the main menu that they completed the Adventure Challenge as well as any corresponding Lore Store unlocks.

Made all Adventure Challenges visible in Adventure Select. This is to provide better clarity for the challenges within each adventure.

Online players will see their own Adventure Challenge gems rather than the amalgamated group unlocks.

For online adventures, Adventure Challenges for finding hidden characters will now appear in game if any player has NOT completed the challenge.

Added an in-game notification for when an Adventure Challenge has been completed.

All players will need to have updated to the latest build to play together in Multiplayer.

Thank you for your continued support!

IronOak Games