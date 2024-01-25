 Skip to content

DarkSwarm Closed Alpha update for 25 January 2024

Patch 9 Audio and fixes

Patch 9 Audio and fixes

Build 13274298

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The 'audio rotation' bug is finally fixed! <3 (Well done audio team!)
  • Music fixes on transitions in the game where lots of audio was playing.
  • Tons of audio things, environmental, footsteps on surfaces among others.
  • Tweaks to how the level is being generated. Now it is a better kind of random possibly! With less repetition of rooms.
  • Some nastier surprise rooms.
  • Small tweaks to revive UI
  • Fixed buggy Fog of War

