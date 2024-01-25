- The 'audio rotation' bug is finally fixed! <3 (Well done audio team!)
- Music fixes on transitions in the game where lots of audio was playing.
- Tons of audio things, environmental, footsteps on surfaces among others.
- Tweaks to how the level is being generated. Now it is a better kind of random possibly! With less repetition of rooms.
- Some nastier surprise rooms.
- Small tweaks to revive UI
- Fixed buggy Fog of War
DarkSwarm Closed Alpha update for 25 January 2024
Patch 9 Audio and fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2617422 Depot 2617422
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update