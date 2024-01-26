Galactic Ruler Update 6, version 1249

Update 6 for Galactic Ruler tackles a long time concern of the community - the balance of the energy commodity. Planets now start with more power output and more exploitable resources. The Merchant AI offers more energy for trade. We think we've found a balance that is much less punishing but still presents a challenge as players expand. We hope it resolves this issue for most players. If you'd like to see the new balance in action, YouTuber Arquebus-X has posted a new video with the latest update.

GR also continues to benefit from underlying AI improvements being made as part of the ongoing development of the Supreme Ruler series.

And for those who missed it, on our YouTube channel we've announced Galactic Ruler Enlightenment, a new title in the series which will feature campaign stories using much of the same mechanics and design. Watch for more information on this title during the Steam Nextfest.

But for now, we hope the latest update increases your enjoyment of the game.

Here's the full changelog for v.1249