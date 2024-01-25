Update, Version 20240125

English

[Sealed Palace - Floor of Water]You can now do some fishing here.

[Qinuyi]New Location: Cave of Dreamers

[Butterfly]Once you have visited the Cave of Dreamers, you can teleport there from Qinuyi.

[Butterfly]Added butterfly support to teleport out from the Cave of Dreamers.

[Cave of Dreamers]Depending on whether you enter the cave during the day or night, you will end up in different locations in the cave. Butterfly Wings also respects this rule.

[Cave of Dreamers]Added to relatively easy puzzles.

[Item]New Medicine: Eloquoria (Cure Silence and Fear. It's now sold in many different hospitals.)



[Marinas]Added a hospital sign on the hospital building.

[Lost in the Sand]If you ally with the Illuminati, when you besiege the Black Pyramid, the Illuminati Quartermaster outside the Black Pyramid now also sells Eloquoria.

[Item]Reduced the price of RPG missiles.

[Lost in the Sand]Fixed a typo in Chinese localizations. (Thanks to 渺兔's streaming )

简体中文

【封印宫殿-水之界】你现在可以在这里钓鱼。

【奇努伊】新地点：梦幻洞窟。

【蝴蝶之翼】在你访问过梦幻洞穴后，可以从奇努伊传送进去。

【蝴蝶之翼】加入了传送除梦幻洞穴的支持。

【梦幻洞穴】白天和夜晚进入后出现在洞穴中的地点会不同。蝴蝶之翼传送进去的时候也是。

【梦幻洞穴】加入了两个较为简单的谜题。

【物品】新的药品：埃洛科里亚 （治疗沉默和恐惧。现在在各大医院有售。）



【玛丽娜斯】在医院建筑上加入了医院的标记。

【迷失于沙粒中】在和光照派结盟的路线中，当你围攻黑暗金字塔的时候，在黑暗金字塔外的光照派军需官现在也会贩卖埃洛科里亚。

【物品】降低了RPG火箭弹的价格。

【迷失于沙粒中】修复了一处在中文文本中的错别字。（感谢渺兔的直播）

