- Fixed some bugs
- Chat now supports Simplified Chinese, Hiragana, Katakana and many more writing systems
Next update with fireworks will belong as a part of Spring Update (somewhere in March or April)
Happy Lunar New Year to all the Chinese people on 10th February!
Pyroworks update for 25 January 2024
Update Notes for Version 1.1.9 Build 1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2507641 Depot 2507641
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update