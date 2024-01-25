 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pyroworks update for 25 January 2024

Update Notes for Version 1.1.9 Build 1

Share · View all patches · Build 13274104 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed some bugs
  • Chat now supports Simplified Chinese, Hiragana, Katakana and many more writing systems
    Next update with fireworks will belong as a part of Spring Update (somewhere in March or April)
    Happy Lunar New Year to all the Chinese people on 10th February!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2507641 Depot 2507641
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link