JANUARY UPDATE #2

General Fixes & Adjustments
- Addressed a desync that occurs during Kombat League Sets.
- Lowered the requirements of Invasions Season 3 Klue, Sai-O-Nara, from 9 to 4 connected Sai Toss.
- Fixed progression loss for first time users in Invasions.
