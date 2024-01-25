 Skip to content

Mortal Kombat 1 update for 25 January 2024

JANUARY UPDATE #2

Build 13274036 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General Fixes & Adjustments

  • Addressed a desync that occurs during Kombat League Sets.
  • Lowered the requirements of Invasions Season 3 Klue, Sai-O-Nara, from 9 to 4 connected Sai Toss.
  • Fixed progression loss for first time users in Invasions.

