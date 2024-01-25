We are very grateful, from all of us behind Cookie Cutter ❤️

We wanted to reach out and say how grateful we are to our amazing community. You should know that we are working hard to fix all issues we find and polish every day. ːsteamhappyː

If you didn’t know we are a very small team and are just 2 people now but we are working everyday to improve the game and even on new cool stuff for you to enjoy :)

The support we got from you was INCREDIBLE and even all the love you send us, it was really cool and make us feel proud about our work.

I would like to ask you now to help us spreading the word out there. Our game is not perfect but as a first project of a new-born and small indie game studio we put our heart and soul into every bit!

Please help us get to 500 reviews! If you haven’t yet, please get your review in!

It's so common that just upset people leave those stuff around, ranting about how their new toy didn't satisfy 100 percent their little kinky needs and other nerd shit. If u like the game put out 2 words out there, in order to help us sell more and become more popular than the Kardashians, or go to dinner with Eddy murphy and Elon Musk. ːsteamhappyː

Cookie cutter is being constantly improved, we read every feedback, review and watch every YouTube video-Live stream, we intend to do this for a long time. After our last patch we fixed a lot of issues that players experienced and we will continue until everything is diamond polished, then new stuff next!

Thanks for your time and all your love.

Remember that Baby Jesus is loving you all, so do we.

Subcult team