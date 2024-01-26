New Update V1.4.2

Share · View all patches · Build 13273971 · Last edited 26 January 2024 – 21:39:09 UTC by Wendy

Hello Kinky Lemurs,

We have some exciting improvements and implementations to share:

-New Environment for Ladeina's Ritual: The Christmas Room is now available! Explore the festive vibes.

-New Animations for Ladina's Ritual: Dive into the ritual with fresh animations. We're eager to see the creative twists you'll bring to it!

-Save & Load Bug: The "loading" issue at the village part has been fixed. The new update ensures stable performance.

-Various Bug Fixes: We've addressed several bugs to enhance your gaming experience.

If you'd like to support our volunteer team, visit our Patreon page and unlock exclusive benefits.

https://www.patreon.com/Inheritance

Best regards,

Kinky Lemur Team