New Update V1.4.2

Hello Kinky Lemurs,
We have some exciting improvements and implementations to share:
-New Environment for Ladeina's Ritual: The Christmas Room is now available! Explore the festive vibes.
-New Animations for Ladina's Ritual: Dive into the ritual with fresh animations. We're eager to see the creative twists you'll bring to it!
-Save & Load Bug: The "loading" issue at the village part has been fixed. The new update ensures stable performance.
-Various Bug Fixes: We've addressed several bugs to enhance your gaming experience.
If you'd like to support our volunteer team, visit our Patreon page and unlock exclusive benefits.
https://www.patreon.com/Inheritance
Best regards,
Kinky Lemur Team
Changed files in this update