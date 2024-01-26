 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Inheritance: Ladeina's Path update for 26 January 2024

New Update V1.4.2

Share · View all patches · Build 13273971 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Kinky Lemurs,

We have some exciting improvements and implementations to share:

-New Environment for Ladeina's Ritual: The Christmas Room is now available! Explore the festive vibes.

-New Animations for Ladina's Ritual: Dive into the ritual with fresh animations. We're eager to see the creative twists you'll bring to it!

-Save & Load Bug: The "loading" issue at the village part has been fixed. The new update ensures stable performance.

-Various Bug Fixes: We've addressed several bugs to enhance your gaming experience.

If you'd like to support our volunteer team, visit our Patreon page and unlock exclusive benefits.
https://www.patreon.com/Inheritance

Best regards,

Kinky Lemur Team

Changed files in this update

Depot 2204041 Depot 2204041
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link