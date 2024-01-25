Update v.0.13.9

Hello vikings!

Today as promised, we have a seed update! ːNA_Seedː ːNA_Seedː ːNA_Seedː

There’s always a moment where you don’t know what to do with your seeds anymore, so we needed to do something about it. And even if you still haven’t exchanged all the available leaves for seeds, we think you will enjoy this update very much too!

Seed plants

The first announcement is that you will find seed plants across the realms! That way you will be able to earn many more seeds on each run. Hit them a few times to earn seeds.

One of the reasons is that this way you can get a bunch of leaves faster, and the other one goes as follows:

Relic Exchange:

You will find a new tab on the main menu called Relic Exchange. In this panel you will be able exchange some of your seeds for relics which will appear at the beginning of your next run. These relics can be active and passive relics, but not Ancestral relics in any case (the ones belonging to each character). Up to 15 relics will appear.

You will see relic seed prices vary depending on their rarity. Each relic will also have an energy cost. You will be able to add up to 5 relics depending on their energy.

This way you may get 5 commons, or 2 epics, or 1 common 1 legendary, etc.

For a small amount of seeds you will be able to reroll the weapons that appeared.

You may also lock relics by previously selecting them so they don’t reroll with the rest.

Once you’re done, just close the panel and the relics you selected will appear right when you start a new run.

These relics will only be available until your next run ends, so choose wisely.

You will need to earn 10k seeds to unlock this feature.

Improvements

Ragnarok VI and VII added to Custom Mode.

Fixes

Immunity Knot relic didn't avoid you getting frozen in Jotunheim.

We hope you enjoy the new seed features!

As for next week, we will open Asgard beta! The last beta realm of the game!

Seed you soon :D ːNA_Seedː

If you have any suggestions, issues or any kind of feedback, don't hesitate to contact us:

🔸 Discord.

🔸 Steam Community.

