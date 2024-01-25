No Creeps Were Harmed TD: Overdrive 0.5.0!



NEW MAPS

-Bumper: I small map with lots of side walls, routing opportunities, and open build spaces.

-Spiral: A twisted map with the potential to route to the middle platform and back out again. Watch out for Porters!

OVERDRIVE LEVELS (Experimental)

-Upgrade every single thing on a turret or Brian to unlock an “Overdrive” upgrade.

-Overdrive upgrades increase the damage of the unit by 5% per level (if that unit does damage).

-Overdrive upgrades are infinite.

-Overdrive upgrades are expensive! Only buy them if you have an abundance of cred or nothing else to buy.

HYPER CREEPS 11+ TUNING

-Hyper Creeps level 11 and up will scale their max health exponentially (more).

-Hyper Creeps level 11 will award more score exponentially (more).

-This change “should” result in a shorter late game play time, while still giving out a similar final score and artifact quality.

ARTIFACT PICKER CHANGES

-Player level higher or equal to 50 will receive 4 artifact choices.

-Player level higher or equal to 100 will receive 5 artifact choices.

SMALL STUFF

-New option for secondary props in visuals menu (requires restart). Disabling secondary props can drastically reduce GPU load in some cases.

-Loot buttons now show the primary effect title.

-All Best Scores now tracked on leaderboards.

TUNING

-Sub objective reward multi increased to 15% from 10%.

-Ranger damage increased to 350, 450, 550, 800, 1300, 2500 from 250, 350, 450, 550, 800, 1300

-Beam Emitter damage increased to 8.0, 10.0, 15.0, 20.0, 35.0f 65.0 from 8.0, 10.0, 15.0, 20.0, 30.0, 55.0.

-Snap Trap final damage upgrade increased to 1250 from 1000.

-Pulser final damage upgrade increase to 800 from 750.

-50 extra star cred for normal difficulty.

-150 extra star cred for easy difficulty.

-250 extra star cred for very easy difficulty.

-Blaster multishot artifact chances increased to 20%, 30%, 40%, from 15%, 25%, 35%.

-Brian Jar multishot artifact chances increased to 2%, 3%, 4%, from 1%, 2%, 3%.

TWEAKS

-Total upgrades no longer has a fill bar (to make room for new buttons).

-Increased the rate turrets and units can process data, which should improve slow response at low FPS.

-Post to leaderboards setting is now saved.

-Loot buttons show subtle highlight on stats related to the primary effect.