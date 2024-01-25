No Creeps Were Harmed TD: Overdrive 0.5.0!

NEW MAPS
-Bumper: I small map with lots of side walls, routing opportunities, and open build spaces.
-Spiral: A twisted map with the potential to route to the middle platform and back out again. Watch out for Porters!
OVERDRIVE LEVELS (Experimental)
-Upgrade every single thing on a turret or Brian to unlock an “Overdrive” upgrade.
-Overdrive upgrades increase the damage of the unit by 5% per level (if that unit does damage).
-Overdrive upgrades are infinite.
-Overdrive upgrades are expensive! Only buy them if you have an abundance of cred or nothing else to buy.
HYPER CREEPS 11+ TUNING
-Hyper Creeps level 11 and up will scale their max health exponentially (more).
-Hyper Creeps level 11 will award more score exponentially (more).
-This change “should” result in a shorter late game play time, while still giving out a similar final score and artifact quality.
ARTIFACT PICKER CHANGES
-Player level higher or equal to 50 will receive 4 artifact choices.
-Player level higher or equal to 100 will receive 5 artifact choices.
SMALL STUFF
-New option for secondary props in visuals menu (requires restart). Disabling secondary props can drastically reduce GPU load in some cases.
-Loot buttons now show the primary effect title.
-All Best Scores now tracked on leaderboards.
TUNING
-Sub objective reward multi increased to 15% from 10%.
-Ranger damage increased to 350, 450, 550, 800, 1300, 2500 from 250, 350, 450, 550, 800, 1300
-Beam Emitter damage increased to 8.0, 10.0, 15.0, 20.0, 35.0f 65.0 from 8.0, 10.0, 15.0, 20.0, 30.0, 55.0.
-Snap Trap final damage upgrade increased to 1250 from 1000.
-Pulser final damage upgrade increase to 800 from 750.
-50 extra star cred for normal difficulty.
-150 extra star cred for easy difficulty.
-250 extra star cred for very easy difficulty.
-Blaster multishot artifact chances increased to 20%, 30%, 40%, from 15%, 25%, 35%.
-Brian Jar multishot artifact chances increased to 2%, 3%, 4%, from 1%, 2%, 3%.
TWEAKS
-Total upgrades no longer has a fill bar (to make room for new buttons).
-Increased the rate turrets and units can process data, which should improve slow response at low FPS.
-Post to leaderboards setting is now saved.
-Loot buttons show subtle highlight on stats related to the primary effect.
