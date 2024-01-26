Major update! Version 0.9.0.11 out now!

Hello everyone!
We’re very pleased to announce that update 0.9.0.11 is rolling out for all players. This patch introduces the first two missions of the dedicated campaign, the first of which acts as the official tutorial for the game.
There are also new default maps, vehicles, a new type of airfield, and more! Here is our usual summary video outlining the major changes:
Main features list:
- Added two campaigns
- Introduced two new default maps
- Added new fences, decorations, and a few mods integrated into the vanilla game
- Introduced new vehicles
- Added new sounds
- Added mud airfields
- Introduced new loading screens
- Various graphical replacements
- Additional Features and Fixes
You can read more details in the patch notes, which outline all the changes coming in this update.
Changed files in this update