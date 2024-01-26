Major update! Version 0.9.0.11 out now!

Hello everyone!

We’re very pleased to announce that update 0.9.0.11 is rolling out for all players. This patch introduces the first two missions of the dedicated campaign, the first of which acts as the official tutorial for the game.

There are also new default maps, vehicles, a new type of airfield, and more! Here is our usual summary video outlining the major changes:



Main features list:

Added two campaigns

Introduced two new default maps

Added new fences, decorations, and a few mods integrated into the vanilla game

Introduced new vehicles

Added new sounds

Added mud airfields

Introduced new loading screens

Various graphical replacements

Additional Features and Fixes

You can read more details in the patch notes, which outline all the changes coming in this update.