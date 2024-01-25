UPDATE VERSION 0.1.2

✅ Correction of Translations
I have made corrections to ensure a more accurate and immersive localized game experience.
✅ AK47: Reduced Minimum Damage from 85 to 80
An adjustment to maintain a balance in gameplay.
✅ M1: Increased Maximum Damage from 450 to 500
Making M1 a more powerful choice in crucial situations.
✅ M1: Increased the Maximum Number of Ammo from 25 to 40
Offering greater range during confrontations.
✅ M890: Increased Reload Time from 1.5 to 2 Seconds
A small tweak to balance the effectiveness of this weapon.
✅ Grenade Launcher: Increased Reload Time from 1.5 to 2.5 Seconds
A strategic change to maintain balance in game dynamics.
Changed files in this update