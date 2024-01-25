 Skip to content

Escape Z update for 25 January 2024

UPDATE VERSION 0.1.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Correction of Translations
I have made corrections to ensure a more accurate and immersive localized game experience.


AK47: Reduced Minimum Damage from 85 to 80
An adjustment to maintain a balance in gameplay.

M1: Increased Maximum Damage from 450 to 500
Making M1 a more powerful choice in crucial situations.

M1: Increased the Maximum Number of Ammo from 25 to 40
Offering greater range during confrontations.

✅ M890: Increased Reload Time from 1.5 to 2 Seconds
A small tweak to balance the effectiveness of this weapon.

Grenade Launcher: Increased Reload Time from 1.5 to 2.5 Seconds
A strategic change to maintain balance in game dynamics.

🔧CHECK HERE FOR UPCOMING UPDATES

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2571140/Escape_Z/

