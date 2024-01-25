UPDATE VERSION 0.1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 13273725 · Last edited 25 January 2024 – 17:39:20 UTC by Wendy



✅ Correction of Translations

I have made corrections to ensure a more accurate and immersive localized game experience.



✅ AK47: Reduced Minimum Damage from 85 to 80

An adjustment to maintain a balance in gameplay.

✅ M1: Increased Maximum Damage from 450 to 500

Making M1 a more powerful choice in crucial situations.

✅ M1: Increased the Maximum Number of Ammo from 25 to 40

Offering greater range during confrontations.

✅ M890: Increased Reload Time from 1.5 to 2 Seconds

A small tweak to balance the effectiveness of this weapon.

✅ Grenade Launcher: Increased Reload Time from 1.5 to 2.5 Seconds

A strategic change to maintain balance in game dynamics.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2571140/Escape_Z/