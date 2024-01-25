Fixed Issues with the navigation not being generated.
Color Correction to the game world for better contrast and less Incandescence on the world.
GAL Ramírez's LION update for 25 January 2024
LION 0.4.1 HOTFIXES
Patchnotes via Steam Community
