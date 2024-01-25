 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

GAL Ramírez's LION update for 25 January 2024

LION 0.4.1 HOTFIXES

Share · View all patches · Build 13273514 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed Issues with the navigation not being generated.
Color Correction to the game world for better contrast and less Incandescence on the world.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2227411 Depot 2227411
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link