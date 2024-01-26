Arise from Shadows - Patch 1.04

Hello cavecrawlers!

Today is a special day! Arise from Shadows is all patched up, and with full english voice acting! Look at the video to have a small sneak peek!

For this content patch, we will be on sale starting this Friday until 02/02/2024!

We are really proud of our work, because as indie developers, the challenge was hard.

Since the start of our early access in October, and over the last months since November, we released bugfixes, reworks of existing mechanics, and pathfinding fixes.

The last one was the english voice acting, and it's finally done!

We also want to thank everyone involved in this project, the team, relatives, and YOU! Our awesome community gave us the means to keep working and finish all of this!

Digital Pourpre Studio will continue to release bugfixes from reports in the following months, don't worry. But Arise from Shadows is now content filled, and we are already working on another project!

We will give more info about it in the future, stay tuned!

-Digital Pourpre Studio