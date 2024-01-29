Star Fleet II 2.0.9 and 2.1.0

STAR FLEET II VERSION 2 PATCH NOTES
Version Number: 2.0.9
Date: January 9, 2024
Introduction:
This is a test version.
Additions/Improvements/Changes:
- Career Statistic Display was unable to handle some large numbers, such as Booty or Fines. It also had problems displaying large numbers which could overflow the space available. The table has been enlarged to handle larger numbers, and the Career Statistics file has been changed to handle larger numbers. For Example, the total number of Krels obtained in Booty was limited to 65,535. If there were more Krels than that, it would show a negative number. I've changed the critical numbers so their upper limit is over 1 million. This means the old career statistics files are no longer compatible with the game. When you log on, it checks to see if you have the new stats file or the old one. If the old one, it will automatically convert it to the new one and you will get a message that the career stats file is being converted. From then on it should be no problem. During the conversion, if it comes across a number that is negative because it's too large, it will convert it to the maximum size of 65,535.
Fixes:
- When bombarding a planet with your escorts and you change their Targeting orders from Bombard to something else (other than Hold Fire), although they will stop hitting the planet, they will still be using torps like they were firing. - FIXED
- An Escort can sometimes lose it's name. If this happens, call up the Escorts orders (Alt+Z) and a new name will be assigned to the escort. Immediately save the game so the name is permanently attached.
- OBB Status Box cannot handle OpET values >=10 or the number overwrites the allocated space - FIXED
- OBB was started with a Krellan base on the planet (there cannot be a base there for OBB) - FIXED
- While OBB was underway, it was possible to beam LP down to the planet (not allowed) - FIXED
============================================================================
STAR FLEET II VERSION 2 PATCH NOTES
Version Number: 2.0.10
Date: January 24, 2024
Introduction:
This is a test version.
Additions/Improvements/Changes:
- A description of the ship logs has been added to the SIS (Ctrl+I).
Fixes:
- Made corrections to Career Statistics.
- Booty and Fines values don't line up with others in Career Statistics Display - FIXED
- Mat and Pers Xfer don't work if your target has left orbit but has not left the location of the planet yet - FIXED
- In the Planets DB table, the last character of the name space is not cleared - FIXED
- Escort in hyperspace headed to planet and orders were changed to Go To Station. It immediately dropped into normal space in the local system but did not appear on any of the displays or scans - FIXED
- In the Hots Keys menu, the Commander's Log was listed as the Personal Log - FIXED
