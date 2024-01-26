v1.9.7 Update OUT NOW

Share · View all patches · Build 13273390 · Last edited 26 January 2024 – 09:09:06 UTC by Wendy

Dear racers,

The latest update of Assetto Corsa Competizione is available!

Refresh your Steam client in order to download and install the update.

Update 1.9.7

Fixed an issue with the visibility of the assist line at the Red Bull Ring.

Fixed a potential issue of teleporting the player when hitting the pitlane wall directly at the pit entry line.

Fixed an issue with custom championship modes.

Fixed GT2 label not appearing correctly in the server lobby.

Fixed track medal UI stars and stats not updating for the Red Bull Ring.