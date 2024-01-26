 Skip to content

Assetto Corsa Competizione update for 26 January 2024

v1.9.7 Update OUT NOW

26 January 2024

Dear racers,

The latest update of Assetto Corsa Competizione is available!

Update 1.9.7

Fixed an issue with the visibility of the assist line at the Red Bull Ring.

Fixed a potential issue of teleporting the player when hitting the pitlane wall directly at the pit entry line.

Fixed an issue with custom championship modes.

Fixed GT2 label not appearing correctly in the server lobby.

Fixed track medal UI stars and stats not updating for the Red Bull Ring.

