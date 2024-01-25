 Skip to content

cyberpunkdreams update for 25 January 2024

Bugfix release

Build 13273352 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed missing State of dress on the Plain jeans.
Removed any quirks gained from Self-improvement.

  • This card was released early and is hidden again.
    Fixed a couple of other minor problems.

Changed files in this update

cyberpunkdreams Content Depot 1361681
  • Loading history…
cyberpunkdreams Linux Depot 1361682
  • Loading history…
