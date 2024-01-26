Desert Warfare Patch 02

Watch the epic Patch 02 trailer:

Patch Notes

General:

Add: New mini mission "The bridge"

Add: Gun Wiki

Add: CC History Wiki

Add: Additional Content to main menu

Add: Cactipedia to main menu

Add: C03L03 unlocks Solo Missions in Additional Content Menu

Add: C03L03 General Cacti speech about Solo Missions

Fix: Main menu restructure -> Extras renamed to Additional Content with more sub menus

Fix: Bug that would let the player spawn in crouch mode on

Fix: Voice line in C01L02 rerecorded

Fix: C02L01 invisible wall removed