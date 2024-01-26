Desert Warfare Patch 02

Watch the epic Patch 02 trailer:
Patch Notes
General:
Add: New mini mission "The bridge"
Add: Gun Wiki
Add: CC History Wiki
Add: Additional Content to main menu
Add: Cactipedia to main menu
Add: C03L03 unlocks Solo Missions in Additional Content Menu
Add: C03L03 General Cacti speech about Solo Missions
Fix: Main menu restructure -> Extras renamed to Additional Content with more sub menus
Fix: Bug that would let the player spawn in crouch mode on
Fix: Voice line in C01L02 rerecorded
Fix: C02L01 invisible wall removed
