 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cactus Cowboy - Desert Warfare update for 26 January 2024

Desert Warfare Patch 02

Share · View all patches · Build 13273242 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Watch the epic Patch 02 trailer:

Patch Notes

General:
Add: New mini mission "The bridge"
Add: Gun Wiki
Add: CC History Wiki
Add: Additional Content to main menu
Add: Cactipedia to main menu
Add: C03L03 unlocks Solo Missions in Additional Content Menu
Add: C03L03 General Cacti speech about Solo Missions
Fix: Main menu restructure -> Extras renamed to Additional Content with more sub menus
Fix: Bug that would let the player spawn in crouch mode on
Fix: Voice line in C01L02 rerecorded
Fix: C02L01 invisible wall removed

Changed files in this update

Depot 2554801 Depot 2554801
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link