Centrist (V1.06)

Problem with higher difficulties was that there wasn't enough time to move blocks to side in case spawning area was blocked. There is now minimum 0.5 second delay before blocks start falling. This should be enough time to move blocks to other side of the board. Previously there was huge gap between lvl 10 and 11, but with this change even higher difficulties should become playable, so higher difficulties now start much sooner.

There is now minimum delay of 0.5 seconds before blocks start falling

Difficulty 11 now starts much sooner (750 blocks destroyed for Classic and 1000 for other modes)

Added new music for difficulty 11

Increased maximum difficulty from 20 to 23

Fixed Chinese, Japanese and Korean characters not being displayed in leaderboards unless language was selected (It might still not work perfectly in all cases, but font is selected based on first letter of the name)